Alysia Shadwell and Anthony Antonino were married in the fall of 2021 in Sussex, NJ, by Alysia’s uncle, Fr. Steven Shadwell. The bride is the daughter of Chris and Kelly Shadwell, of Wantage. Alysia attended Roger Williams University in Rhode Island and is an AML analyst. Anthony attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston and he is a project manager. The couple honeymooned in Hawaii and currently reside in Hanover, Massachusetts.