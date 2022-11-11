x
  1. Home
  2.  Milestones
  3.  Announcements

Local couple to marry in 2023

Hamburg /
| 11 Nov 2022 | 12:03
    Bradley Goens and Dana Freeswick
    Bradley Goens and Dana Freeswick

Mr. and Mrs. David Freeswick are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Dana, to Bradley Goens on July 5, 2022. Dana is a former graduate of Vernon Township H.S., following with a BA from Marywood University in Early Childhood Education/Special Ed. Dana has been teaching at Hamburg Elementary School for over the past 8 years. Bradley, son of Lori and Greg Goens, is a former graduate of Pope John XXIII H.S. in Sparta. Bradley has been employed with Griffin & Howe in Andover for over the past 12 years working in Sales/Instruction. All family and friends are looking forward to celebrating on Oct. 20, 2023.