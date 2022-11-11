Local couple to marry in 2023

Mr. and Mrs. David Freeswick are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Dana, to Bradley Goens on July 5, 2022. Dana is a former graduate of Vernon Township H.S., following with a BA from Marywood University in Early Childhood Education/Special Ed. Dana has been teaching at Hamburg Elementary School for over the past 8 years. Bradley, son of Lori and Greg Goens, is a former graduate of Pope John XXIII H.S. in Sparta. Bradley has been employed with Griffin & Howe in Andover for over the past 12 years working in Sales/Instruction. All family and friends are looking forward to celebrating on Oct. 20, 2023.