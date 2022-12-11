Marion L. Maellaro peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was 65.

Born in Franklin to the late William and Leota (Talmadge) Hickey, Marion had lived in Sussex County until moving to Whiting recently.

She had been employed as a housekeeper at the former Playboy Club and Legends Resort in Vernon and retired from the Sunrise House in Lafayette. Marion loved to work.

She enjoyed listening to country music, going on casino trips, attending auctions and flea markets, and spending time at her tiny house in Tall Timbers. She especially loved Elvis.

The most important thing in the world to Marion was spending time and taking care of her children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew her knew that Marion had a heart of gold and always put others before herself.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Guy Bruce III; her brother William Hickey II; her sister, Lotus Sutton; and her beloved pets, Sandy, Jessie and Missy.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Maellaro; her children, Ginger Bamberg of North Carolina, Guy Bruce Henderson and his wife Elizabeth of Franklin, Jennefer Henderson of Vernon, Dawn Georgio of Vernon, Thomas Maellaro and his wife Katrina of North Carolina, Christine Zeralli and her husband Jason of Florida; her grandchildren, Brandon, Brianna, Brooke, Juliana, Tyler, Christopher and Sophia; her brothers, Horace Hickey of Frankford, Charles Hickey, Eugene Hickey and his wife Alice of Unionville, N.Y., Rembert Hickey of Sussex, Irving Hickey of Wantage, and Klaas Hickey and his wife Ida of Montague; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Marion’s memory to the Goryeb Children’s Hospital, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com