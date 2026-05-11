Alan R. Van Gelder, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sussex to the late Richard and Violet (Stoddard) Van Gelder, Alan has lived in Sussex all of his life. Alan graduated from Sussex High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Following his military service, he dedicated himself to public service as a police officer for the Sussex Borough Police Department from 1981 to 1992. He later worked as a chemist at the Lime Crest Quarry in their asphalt plant for more than 35 years before retiring. A devoted member of the community, he was a 70-year lifetime member of the Sussex Fire Department. He was also a faithful member of Sussex United Methodist Church, where he eagerly assisted his wife with the many church activities she organized, especially the beloved turkey and ham dinners. He was always willing to lend a hand in the kitchen and wherever help was needed.

He loved gardening and was well known for the massive garden in his backyard, generously sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends. During winter snowstorms, he could often be seen on his John Deere tractor, helping plow snow throughout the neighborhood for those in need.

Besides his parents, Alan was predeceased by his devoted wife, Arlene in 2020 and his brothers, Earl and Frank Van Gelder. He is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alan R. Van Gelder; her daughter, Sue Ellen Hampson and her husband Brian of Hawthorne; her sisters, Alice “Susie” Decker of Missouri and Donna Rominick of Hampton; her grandchildren, Leslie Robinson and her husband Julian of Bloomfield and Scott Hampson and his wife Maria Collins of North Carolina.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday, May 11, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Alan’s memory to the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com