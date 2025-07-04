Alkowa Conover

Alkowa G. Conover of Sussex passed away on Monday, June 30, 2025. He was 47.

Born in Port Jervis, N.Y., Alkowa was a graduate of High Point Regional High School and had lived in Sussex County all his life.

He worked in the construction field and was dedicated to doing all his jobs with precision and to the best of his ability.

Most recently, Alkowa had been working with Team Contractors in Rockaway on preparation and home staging with construction enhancements for real estate listings.

He loved drawing and excelled at painting.

He enjoyed sports and spending time fishing.

He was great with children and was a former baseball coach for the Sussex-Wantage Little League.

He loved nothing more than spending time with his children, making memories that would last a lifetime. One of his greatest joys in life was the time he spent with his children.

Alkowa was predeceased by his brother, Nelson D. Conover; his maternal grandparents, Robert Lee Belcher and Marguerite (Stevenfield) Belcher; and his paternal grandparents, Thomas P. Conover Sr. and Bertha (Mills) Conover.

He is survived by his parents, Margaret “Peggy” (Belcher) and Thomas P. Conover Jr. of Sussex, and and his children, who were the love of his life, Kaden and Rhiannon Conover.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 12 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Sussex Elks Lodge, 152 County Route 565, Sussex. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com