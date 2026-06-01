Allan Gregory Scott, known to many as Greg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at JDT Resort Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln Park, with his beloved family by his side.He was 76 years old.

Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, Greg was the son of the late Donald and Ruth Scott. He later moved with his family to Rhode Island, where he spent his formative years. Following college, Greg proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam Era.

While stationed in Virginia, Greg met the love of his life, Lynda Ferrante. The two were married in 1974 and shared 52 wonderful years together. After beginning their life together, Greg and Lynda settled in New Jersey, where they raised their family in Clifton. They later moved to West Milford in 2012 before making their home in the Lake Wallkill section of Vernon Township seven years ago.

Greg worked for many years with A&P in Fairview before retiring. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family. An avid New York Yankees fan, Greg cherished taking his family to Friday night games, creating memories that will be treasured forever. His daughters will especially remember the "secret missions" he would take them on — adventures that became some of their most cherished childhood memories.

In addition to his parents, Greg was predeceased by his granddaughter, Alex Cafferata; his brother, Larry Scott; his sister, Edie Durta; his nephew, Scottie Scott; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Scott. Greg is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda Scott; his three daughters, Kelly Scott and her husband, Josh Rosario, Kim Cafferata and her husband, Renzo, and Heather Scott. He was the cherished grandfather of Gabriella, Logan, and Jordan Cafferata. He also leaves behind his faithful furry companion and best friend, Coop.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, New Jersey (for GPS, please use 1 Vanderhoof Court, Vernon, NJ). A funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Greg's memory may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at HDSA.org.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Greg will be remembered for his devotion to family, his quiet strength, his sense of adventure, and the love he shared with those fortunate enough to know him.