Andrew Borisuk Jr.

Andrew “Andy” Borisuk Jr. of Vernon went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday , March 26, 2024. He was 93.

Andrew was born in Montclair on Jan. 22, 1931, to Andrew and Susannah Borisuk. He grew up in Cedar Grove and graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in agriculture.

For more than 60 years, Andy was a dairy/grain/hay farmer.

In addition to his love of farming, he was a dedicated member of several town and county boards. He proudly served the agricultural community on various county agricultural boards as well as the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture.

Andrew’s deep love for Christ enabled him to maintain a truly grateful heart that permeated his outlook on life. Ever the optimist, he knew his faith in God and persistent hard work would conquer the troubles of the day.

He had an ever curious mind that enjoyed reading, researching, learning and applying new ideas. Given the right topic, Andy enjoyed sharing and debating those ideas.

Also he will be remembered for seeing the humor in life’s challenges as well as for his quick smile and cheery hello.

Andrew dearly loved and cared for his family and gave of himself to his many friends and acquaintances.

He is survived by, and will be deeply missed by, his cherished wife of 65 years, Sheila; his beloved children, Andrew (Maria), Christine, Michele, Stephen (Robin), Peter and Calvin (Cari); his precious grandchildren, Sarah, Jack, Sam, Jordan, Alex, Simon and Winter; his sister-in-laws, Betty, Marilyn, Dottie, Doreen and Lynette; his brother-in-law, Keith; and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral was held at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reformed Baptist Church of Lafayette and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.