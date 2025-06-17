Angela Triano

Angela Marie Triano of New York City passed away at home on Friday, May 16, 2025. She was 66.

Born to Patsy and Nancy Triano in White Plains, N.Y., she lived in the Bronx and the Barry Lakes section of Vernon before moving to New York City 33 years ago.

Angela worked as a conference coordinator for the United Jewish Appeal in New York City for many years, retiring in 2015.

She lit up the room whenever she entered, sharing laughter with family and friends.

She was an avid New York sports fan especially the Yankees, Jets, Rangers and Knicks.

Angela was the dear sister of Michael Triano and his wife, Linda, of Sykesville, Md., and Robert Triano and his wife, Sherry Havens, of Barry Lakes; and the loving aunt of Annemarie Rose Triano and Jennifer Esther Triano-Aviles and her husband, Wilfredo.

Private graveside services under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, will be scheduled at a later date at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon.