Anita Janker

Anita (Gross) Janker died on Friday, May 9, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving sons in Highland Lakes. She was 87.

She was born on Dec. 15, 1937, in Irvington, the only child of Helen Clara Adreas and Rudi Albin Gross, both of Germany.

From the time she was 6 months old, she was privileged to spend every summer in Highland Lakes because her parents were among the first to purchase land from the developers Seckler & Sheppard and they began building their bungalow in 1937, retiring in 1965.

Her legacy became that she was the longest living person in Highland Lakes because of spending every summer of her childhood there.

Anita and her husband purchased land in Highland Lakes in 1970. After working for 30 years at Merck Pharmaceutical Co., she retired and lived there full time from 1999 until her death.

She will be remembered as a kind and caring person who loved nature (the outdoors), hiking (and later walking), swimming and gardening.

She was a member of the Senior Club in Highland Lakes and Minerals Spa and was instrumental in initiating the yoga classes at the Highland Lakes Club House.

She loved animals, especially hiking with her pet dogs.

Besides enjoying a passion for shopping at Costco, she also held a special passion for our magnificent black bears that once roamed freely. There is a sign in her “Bear Den” saying, “The cabin is my Happy Place” and a plaque in her garden saying, ”The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth, ... One is nearer God’s heart in a garden than anywhere else on Earth.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Janker (2004), and her three special pet dogs who brought her much joy.

Anita is survived by her two loving and devoted sons, Joseph Janker and his wife Nancy of Springfield and Manahawkin and Jeffrey Janker and his wife Meaghan of Hoboken; and five cherished grandchildren, Alexandra and her husband Brian, Casey, Samantha, Maggie and Jack.

A memorial visitation for Anita will be held at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon (for GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court) on Saturday, May 17 from noon to 4 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the international Bipolar Foundation or any mental health organization would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com