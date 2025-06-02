Annmarie Burns of Vernon passed away peacefully at Mohawk Meadows on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. She was 78.

Born to Joseph and Rose (Robustelli) Fedziuk in Queens, Annmarie grew up in Queens before moving to Exton, Pa., in 1979, then to Naperville, Ill., in 1980. She moved to Vernon in 1983, then to Florida and North Carolina, then back to Highland Lakes in 2017.

Annmarie dedicated her life to helping others and had a diverse career, from typing the ticker tape for the New York Stock Exchange to eventually going into health care. She was a licensed practical nurse and worked at Vernon Health Center, Wallkill Hospital in Sussex and Dr. Saluja’s pediatric practice in Vernon. She was a triage nurse for the Heart Group in Fort Myers, Fla.

Annmarie also was a life member of the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad as well as a past president.

Predeceased by her parents, Annmarie was the devoted wife of Kenneth F. Burns; beloved mother of Paul Burns (Jill), Chris Burns (Heather) and Ryan Burns; sister of Frank (Marge), Patricia (Richard) and Bernadette (Phil); and cherished Mema to Zoe, Kylie, Caleb, Emmalyn and Anabelle.

Cremation is private. A Celebration of Life will be held at Vernon VFW on Sunday July 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Annmarie’s memory may be made to the Vernon Township EMS (vernonems.com)