Antoine Greene, age 4, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at home. Born in Newark, Antoine moved to Wantage and attended school at the Clifton E. Lawrence Elementary School. He brought joy, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him. He had a big smile and even bigger heart. Antoine loved Spider-Man and Mickey Mouse, and he was happiest watching his favorite shows on TV. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his beloved dog, Blaze, who was always by his side. Whether playing, relaxing, or just being together, their bond was full of love and comfort. Antoine was a bright light who lived life full of fun and adventure. He will be remembered for his sweet smile and joy; the simple things. Antoine was predeceased by his grandmother, Angela Williams on Jan. 11, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Tamara Greene and his uncle, Jesse Williams, and his wife, Corally; his aunts, Althea Williams and Tanya Gumbs. His loving uncle and aunts adored Antoine and helped raise him and surrounded him with constant care, support, and affection. Though his time here was far too short, Antoine’s spirit, sweetness, and light will live on forever in the hearts of his family and all who loved him. He will be deeply missed and always remembered. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.