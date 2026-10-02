Armida A. DeFina-Rubin

Armida was born in Vittorio Veneto, Northern Italy on Jan. 22, 1933, and raised in the Province of Belluno.

At the age of 18, Armida moved to Switzerland where she worked in the textile industry and met and married her husband, Gotthard Rubin. After having their first child, Edith, they moved to New York City where their son, George, was born in 1957. Armida and her family later moved to New Jersey where she spent most of her life.

Armida loved to discuss politics with her son and son-in-law as much as she could. She was also a talented seamstress and knitter. She found great joy in making hats for everyone during her stay at Belle Reve Senior Living in Milford, Pa. where she spent her last days.

Armida leaves behind her daughter, Edith Campbell, and her husband Al Campbell, of Blairstown, N.J. and her son, George Rubin, and his wife, Sonya Rubin, of Wantage N.J.

Nonni, as she was lovingly called will be greatly missed by her four grandchildren; Alex Rubin and his wife, Nicole Rubin, of Wantage, N.J., Caitlin Flores, and her husband Anthony Flores, of Sussex, N.J., Jamie Badger, and her husband Jonathan Badger of Annapolis, Md., and John Campbell of Blairstown, N.J., as well as her four great-grandchildren; Gunther, Gabriel, Amelia and Nathan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colesville Volunteer Fire Company, 1202 Route 23, Wantage, NJ 07461.