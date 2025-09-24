Arthur F. Pra, lovingly known as “Art” or “Artie,” passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, surrounded by his family. He was 62.

Born Sept. 18, 1963, in Passaic, Art was the son of Arthur Pra and Carol (Schmittauer) Pra. He was raised in Clifton before moving in 1974 to Vernon, where he spent most of his life.

Art was a hard-working man with an incredible work ethic. For the past 43 years, he was the proud owner of Notchwood Landscape, dedicating himself to helping his customers bring their visions to life. He took great pride in his work and the relationships he built.

A devoted fan of the New York Giants, Art also cherished time spent with his family and friends. He supported many community organizations, including sports teams, emergency response and local charities through donations, fundraiser events and work provided.

In 1989, he married his beloved wife, Catherine “Cathy” (Thomas) Pra, and together they raised a beautiful family.

He is survived by Cathy; their son, Kevin Pra and his fiancée, Danielle Osellame; their daughter, Stephanie Gregory and her husband, Justin; and his cherished grandchildren, James Henderson and Maximus Badu. Art also is survived by his mother, Carol Pra; his sister, Carolyn Tanis and her husband, Robert; his sister-in-law, Karen Thomas and her husband, Tim Davis; his brother-in-law, David Thomas and his wife, Melissa; his nieces, Emily Tanis and her boyfriend Angelo Perri, Avary Carroll and her husband Liam, and Jennifer Thomas and her husband Tom Samargin; his nephews, Michael Thomas and his wife Makayla and David Thomas, as well as many extended family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Ferguson- Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. A funeral will follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery, with family and friends gathering at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home to process together to the cemetery.

Art will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his passion for his work and the love he shared with all who knew him.