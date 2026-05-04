Barbara Ann Green, 67 of Vernon, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at her home.

Barbara was born in Newton, N.J., on Jan. 9, 1959, to the late Robert E. and Carole L. (Ryker) Green. Barbara grew up in Hampton Township before settling in Vernon over 30 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Barbara had a meaningful career serving others as a special education teacher for Hamburg School District. Over the years, she touched countless lives, advocating for students and helping each one reach their fullest potential.

Outside the classroom, Barbara found great joy in the company of her many golden retrievers. Her love of dogs extended into the Vernon community, where she served as co-founder and past president of the Vernon Dog Park. Barbara was also a proud member of the American Quarter Horse Association and achieved distinction as a state champion in her youth.

Barbara also embraced adventure and relaxation through traveling, especially enjoying time spent on cruises, where she delighted in exploring new destinations and making lasting memories.

Barbara is survived by her brother, Robert J. Green; her nieces, Emily and Anneke Green; her uncles, David and Larry Green and her loyal canine companion, Cedar.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dog Owners Gathering Society of Vernon, P.O. Box 221, Vernon, NJ 07462. Condolences may be offered to the family below.