Benjamin Crawn

Benjamin J. Crawn passed away on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y. He was 77.

Born in Newton to Benjamin A. and Gertrude (Spangenberg) Crawn, Benjamin had lived in Sussex County until he moved to Placerville, Calif., last year.

He served his country and was a proud Army veteran.

Benjamin had worked at Space Farms Zoo in Wantage for many years before he went to work at Comet Security in Vernon before he retired.

Family was very important to him and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Benjamin also enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Bonnie (Ordway), on May 10, 2024, and his infant daughter Lisa Marie Crawn on Aug. 9, 1970.

He is survived by his daughters, Katherine Ryan and her husband Thomas of Placerville, Calif., and Stacy Mackerley and her significant other Adam Feldman; his grandchildren, Alyssa (Scott), Brittany (Quentin), Julie, Ryan (Sarah), Jessica (Trevor), Ashley (Cris) and Richie (Jackie); and his great-grandchildren, Kevin, Tyler, Maria, Nevaeh, Emma, Lillieanna, Addylynne, Tessa and Tucker.

Graveside inurnment service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3 at North Hardyston Cemetery. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at PinkelFuneralHome.com