Betty Lou Birchenough(nee Albert), 81 years old, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home on Friday, September 30, 2022. Born to John M. and Lorraine Albert in Paterson, NJ, she had lived in Paterson before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ in 1971.

Betty Lou worked as an Employee Benefits Administrator for American Home Products in Wayne, NJ for over 13 years retiring in 2000. She also worked for Many years for Grattan Studios in Vernon as well as the Tax Assessor’s office in Vernon. She enjoyed trips to the beach and casinos, gardening with roses, animal lover, she loved crafts, loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, as well as Dancing with the Stars and Survivor and a doting wife, mother, Grammy and great grandmother.

Betty Lou is predeceased by her son, Brian P. Birchenough(2006), a sister, Janet Montag(2020) and a daughter in law, Mary Ellen Birchenough(2021) and is the beloved wife for 62 years of Joseph Birchenough, Sr. of Vernon Twp., NJ. Devoted mother of Joseph Birchenough, Jr., Tracey Birchenough and Patti Birchenough and her Husband, Rick Mangone all of Vernon Twp., NJ. Treasured Grammy of Kathleen, Brian, Jr., Genai, Dylan and Kyle. Great grandmother of Matthew, Elizabeth, Jacob and Jackson, Aunt of Caryn and Kristi. Cherished by her dog, Leroy. 2nd “Mom” to many Also Grammy to many of her grandchildren’s cousins and friends. There was always room for one more at the table.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 11-2 p.m. Funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Cremation is private. Memorial gifts to a favorite local animal shelter or rescue would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com