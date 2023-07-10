Beverly E. Bene of Franklin passed away peacefully at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon on Saturday, July 8, 2023, with her family at her side. She was 93.

Beverly was born in Milford, Pa., to the late Charles Travis and Jesse Messina on May 7, 1930.

After graduating from Newton High School, she married her late husband, Paul, on Sept. 23, 1951. In 1960, they settled in Franklin, where they raised their family and remained for the rest of their lives.

She was a devout Christian and enjoyed her time reading her Bible every day.

In addition to raising her family, she worked various jobs but was most proud of her time working at Picatinny Arsenal as an explosives tester.

After retiring, Beverly spent her time volunteering at various schools that her grandchildren attended.

She left an imprint on anyone that knew her, and to know her was to love her. She was a strong and selfless person who devoted her life to taking care of her family and others.

She enjoyed doing crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, watching game shows and playing cards with her family. She also loved baking her famous cookies which she did until the last days of her life.

Beverly was put on this planet to be a grandma and she was the best of the best.

Predeceased by her parents, siblings and husband, Paul Bene (2004), Beverly is survived by her loving children; LouAnn Bargstadt and her husband Ted of Ogdensburg and Steve Bene of Sussex. She was a devoted grandmother to Chris Kervatt and wife Kasey, Carrie Lees and husband Dan, Jayson Kervatt, Bryan Truax, Alyson (Truax) Figueroa and husband Freddy, Colleen (Bene) Fox and husband Nate, Maggie Bene, Rachel Bene and Tim Bene, and a cherished great-grandmother to Bailey, Morgan, Joey, Ross, Mason, Dominic, Cooper, Kinsley, Matilyn and Walter.

Her family knows that she is watching over all of them like she always did and is now their forever guardian angel.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations to www.karenannquinlanhospice.org would be greatly appreciated.