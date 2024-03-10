Brenda Woodruff (nee Morgan) of Franklin passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2024, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover. She was 63.

Born to Grover Cleveland Morgan Jr. and Isabel Morgan (Stager) in Newton, she grew up in Lafayette, then lived in Franklin, Jefferson, Sussex and back to Franklin in 1990.

Brenda owned and operated Just My Style in Hardyston and owned and operated Whispering Willow Holistic Center in Franklin as a licensed holistic nutritionist.

She also was a certified teacher and caregiver for many people during the years.

She enjoyed crafts and craft shows, teaching, caring for her horses, gardening and dancing.

Brenda is predeceased by two sisters Joan Little and Elizabeth Gould.

She was the beloved wife for 41 years of Barry Woodruff of Franklin; devoted mother of Jennifer Woodruff and her boyfriend William of Dover and Christina Woodruff and her boyfriend Andrew of Franklin; loving grandmother of Benjamin; and dear sister of George Conlin of Shohola, Pa., Jannette Conlin of Newton, Bonnie Mullen of Dover, Del., Helen Lowry of Hardyston, Charles Gould of Florida, Kathy Hansen of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Carol Cowdrick of Camden, Del. She also was cherished by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Tuesday, March 12 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral will be at the funeral home at 8:30 p.m. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com