Carla Anne Lindsay (née Candrilli), 70, passed away peacefully in her home in Wantage on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026.

Born in Hackensack, she grew up in River Edge until moving to Sussex County in 1989. Carla graduated from Douglass College and was a speech teacher in Sussex-Wantage schools before retirement.

Carla was known by everyone for her creative passion. She made all her daughters’ clothes when they were little. She loved her gardens and decorating for every season. She loved cooking and will be remembered for her holiday dinner parties.

Carla and her husband were members and Elders of the former First Presbyterian Church of Hamburg.

Carla was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Betty Candrilli. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Peter; her adored children, Rebecca (Eric), Sara (Kenny), and Amanda; her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Donna Candrilli; her niece, Erin; nephew, Matt; and many cousins.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will be immediately held at 12 noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Carla’s memory to Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street, Newton, New Jersey 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.