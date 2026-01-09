Catherine M. Treiber-Haider passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness.

Born in Morristown, New Jersey, to the late John and Catherine (Yanik) Maluk, Catherine was the youngest of four children. She dedicated 27 years of her professional life as a legal secretary with the Connell, Foley & Geiser Law Firm, retiring after 27 years of loyal service.

Catherine was deeply committed to helping others and proudly served her community as an EMT with Vernon Township during the 1980s. In her free time, she enjoyed going to garage sales and treasured the simple pleasures of everyday life, especially time spent with her family.

She was predeceased by her 1st & 2nd husbands, and her sister, Mary Payak.

Catherine is survived by her loving children, her son Victor Treiber and his wife, Donna, and her daughter Lisa Woods and her husband, Shane. She was a devoted grandmother to Amanda Rau and Brielle Lee, and a cherished great-grandmother to Henley Rau and Jaxson Lee. She is also survived by her dear siblings, John Maluk Jr. and Elizabeth Yanavok.

Cremation will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ