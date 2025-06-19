Charles L. Birchenough of Wantage peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, June 16, 2025, while surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. He was 73.

Born in Newton to Arthur and Gretta (Jeffrey) Birchenough, Charlie had lived in Sussex County all of his life.

He had been employed in the maintenance department of Swartswood State Park for many years and retired from High Point State Park as the supervisor of maintenance in January 2006.

Charlie enjoyed spending his time outdoors and being active outside. He loved splitting wood and planting flowers.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond, William “Butch” and Ronnie Birchenough.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 21 years, Judy (Babcock); his three daughters, Renee Bonham and her husband Donald of Wantage, Kim Roff and her husband Jerry of Hampton, and Cindy Cassidy and her husband Matt of Hampton; his brother, Donald Birchenough of Michigan; his sister, Dorothy Richards of Honesdale, Pa.; his nine grandchildren, Raelee and Christopher Bonham, Victoria, Jerry Jr. and Cole Roff, and Thomas, Breanna, Hunter and Hudson Cassidy; his great-grandson, Liam Roff; his sisters-in-law, Lori Devens of Hampton and Connie Bennett of Palm Bay, Fla.; and his cherished niece, Luralee Dowling-Page-Birchenough.

Graveside inurnment services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28 at Bevens Cemetery in Sandyston.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Charles Birchenough’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com