Cheryl Bleyhl

Cheryl A. Bleyhl passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2025, with her loving family at her side. She was 79.

Born in Jersey City to Lawrence and Margaret (O’Neil) Henson, Cheryl grew up in Fair Lawn before settling in Wantage, where she lovingly raised her family for more than 40 years. She also lived in Ohio for a time before retiring to Massachusetts 10 years ago.

In 1969, she married her beloved husband, Daniel, and together they built a beautiful life.

Cheryl was active in her community as a longtime 4-H leader and found joy in raising sheep on the family farm. She was also a gifted painter and writer who treasured expressing her creativity.

Cheryl was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Lynne Wambold.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Daniel Bleyhl; her son, Michael Bleyhl; her daughter, Jessica Bleyhl, and her husband, Mark Quigley; and her cherished granddaughter, Madeleine Rose Bleyhl.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A funeral will be held at noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheryl’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org