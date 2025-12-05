Chistopher Turr

Christopher Turr, age 61, passed away on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Wantage. Chris was predeceased by his father, Lynn W. Turr in 2021; his sister, Dawn Turr in 2024; and his step-sisters, Nancy Turr and Debra Gallagher. He is survived by his mother, Bonita Ann Turr of Wantage; his step-brother, Brain Turr and his wife Toni of Point Pleasant and his very close friends, the Murray family of Wantage. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com