Cindy Strick

Cindy L. Strick of Wantage passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at her home. She was 66.

Born in Franklin to Saron B. Gunderman and Isabel (Finnigan) Gunderman, Cindy had lived in Sussex County all her life.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband traveling out of Sussex County. They especially loved their trips to Pulaski, N.Y.

Cindy had a special place in her heart for her animals. She truly loved them all.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Walter J. Strick Sr., on March 15; her son Jason R. Strick in 2015; her daughter, Hope M. Strick, in 2014; and her siblings, Saron “Sonny,” Leonard, Jesse and Loretta.

She is survived by her son, Walter “Wally” Strick Jr. of Wantage; her brothers, Dayton and George Gunderman; her sisters, Dora, Wendy, Marsha and Isabella; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held in the future.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

