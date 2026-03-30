Coe F. Manning, age 78, peacefully passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Born in Middletown, N.Y., to the late Hiram T. Manning, II, and Ruth (Simmons), Coe was raised in Sussex County, where he resided all his life. After graduating in 1966 from Franklin High School, Coe enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America Wallkill Valley Vernon Chapter 1002 and member of the American Legion Post 213 of Sussex. Coe had been employed by Beaver Run Farms in Lafayette before his retirement in 2012.

A proud member of the Upper Pittston Sportsman Club, Coe found joy in the outdoors, especially hunting, where he appreciated the quiet beauty of nature and the camaraderie of fellow sportsmen. He had a lifelong love for tractors and took great pride in maintenance. He rarely missed a good tractor pull, where he enjoyed spectating and the community.

Coe had an appreciation for anything antique, particularly small engines, trucks, cars and motorcycles.

Above all, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren. They were the light of his life, and he took great joy in sharing stories, laughter, and lessons with them. His love, wisdom, and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Coe leaves behind a legacy of hard work, passion, and a deep love for his family.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Hiram T. Manning, III. Coe is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara (Hellriegel); his devoted daughter, Sara Blanco, her husband Roberto, and their children, Lorenzo, Sofia, and Emilio; his sister, Susan Mayfield and her husband Mark of Iowa; his sister-in-law, Susan Manning of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Coe’s memory to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Private services and inurnment for Coe were held at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery for the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com