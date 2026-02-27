Cynthia Reid Megnin

Cynthia “Cindy” Reid Megnin, 68, of Hardyston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center.

Born in Englewood to the late Arthur and Joan (Cavanagh) Reid, Cindy grew up in Lloyd Harbor, New York. She lived in Vernon for thirty-one years before settling in Hardyston two years ago.

Cindy worked in banking for over 20 years, serving as both an officer and vice president. She later owned and operated Mac & Lindy’s Fine Wine and Spirits alongside her husband, Mark Megnin, and her son, Sean Megnin. She graduated summa cum laude from Skidmore College with a major in Art History. Cindy loved art and was a gifted painter, sculptor, and potter. She enjoyed golf, horseback riding, skiing, hiking, biking, and boating.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Susan Lee.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband, Mark Megnin; her sons, Sean Megnin (Kristina), Evan Megnin (Amalia), and Colton Megnin; and her cherished grandchildren, Alex and Michael. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Reid (Kirsten); her sisters, Patricia Wismann (Trevor) and Jennifer Layne (Neil); her nieces and nephews, Erin, Jordan, and Brendan, along with many other loving nieces and nephews; and her friend and former sister-in-law, Rhonda Reid.

Arrangements are private and under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. Online condolences may be offered at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.