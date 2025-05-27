Daniel Stendor of Sussex passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at Cornell Hall Care and Rehabilitation Center in Union. He was 68.

Born in Sussex to John and Annette (Gibson) Stendor, Daniel lived in Sussex all his life.

He graduated from High Point Regional High School in 1975 and attended Boston Architectural College to pursue his interest in and love of architecture.

Daniel loved animals; especially birds and fish.

He was a motorcycle and foreign-car enthusiast, owning a Porsche 914 and a Saab.

Daniel was a beloved son, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his brothers, John and his wife Kathleen of Leonia and Michael and his wife Maria of Franklin; his nephews, Nolan T. and Kenneth; and his great-nephews, Chase and KJ, and their mother, Lauren Williams.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 29 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com