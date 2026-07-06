Daniel T. Furler, age 55, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at his residence. Born in Paterson to the late Richard W. Furler, Sr., and Jane (Monahan) Furler, Daniel lived in Wanaque before moving to Sussex. Danny was multi-talented and enjoyed being a cook for several years. An avid video gamer, he enjoyed connecting with people from around the world through online gaming and chat communities. Known to many by his screen name, Dracula1971 in his hosted room “Rock and Roll Fury,” he was a familiar presence on PalTalk, where he formed lasting friendships and shared countless conversations, laughter, and memories with those who knew him online. Besides his parents, Danny was predeceased by his brother, Richard W. Furler, Jr., on June 22, 2026. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Lynn Furler and her children, Steven Craig Abbott, IV, Thomas Lee Abbott, Johnathan Edward Abbott, and Alison Lynn Abbot, his sisters, Laura Suchar and Colleen Kristen Andrea; his nieces and nephews, Jessica, Eva, Nathaniel, Spencer, and Pierce. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.