Debra Ann Card

Debra Ann “Debbie” Card, 64, of Wantage Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, following a valiant battle with cancer.

Born in Sussex to the late Harold and Joyce Cosh, Debbie was raised in Wantage Township. After graduating from high school, she began her career as a probation officer, where she worked with children. She and her late husband, Thomas, lived in Ringwood before returning to Wantage Township to raise their family.

Debbie was a graduate of Upsala College and earned her master’s degree from New Jersey City University. She devoted her professional life to education, spending her career teaching for 21 years at Wantage Elementary School. She gave herself fully to the care and education of her students and especially enjoyed her time with them through the morning care and aftercare programs. Her dedication, compassion, and love for her students touched the lives of many children and families.

In her youth, Debbie was active in 4-H. She was also a strong advocate for women’s rights. Debbie loved traveling with her family and cherished the memories they made together. She also enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cats.

Debbie was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Card, in 2022, and by her parents, Harold Cosh and Joyce (Van De Moere) Cosh, also in 2022. She is survived by her beloved children, Christopher Thomas Card and Sarah Ann Cosh Card; her sisters, Sandra Lee Winters and her husband, Kenneth, and Susan Lynn Webster and her boyfriend, Mike Rittweger; her brother, Michael Harold Cosh and his wife, Jeanine; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, former students, and colleagues who will miss her dearly.

A memorial visitation for Debbie will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Debra may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org or the Susan G. Komen Fund at www.komen.org.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com