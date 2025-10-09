Dennis G. Smith of Wantage passed away on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 78.

Born one of five sons to the late James J. Smith and Ruth (Tucker) Collins, Dennis was raised in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, where he attended Saint Cecilia’s School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served his country during the Vietnam War.

Dennis had been employed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as a police officer for 27 years, retiring in 2000.

After moving to Sussex County, he became an active member of American Legion Post 213 in Wantage and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 15031 of Vernon.

He was also a member of the Police Benevolent Association.

Dennis was predeceased by his wife, Sharon Smith, in 2017.

He is survived by his son, Dennis J. Smith and his wife LeeAnn of Wantage; his two grandchildren, Christian Smith and his wife Rose of Rahway and Isabel Smith of North Caldwell; his sister-in-law, Ida Smith of New York state; his niece; Kathleen Mott and her husband Lucien of New York state; his nephew, Thomas Smith of New York state; his first wife, Maria Smith of Jersey City; and his beloved canine companion, Clancy.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. American Legion services and military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the American Legion, 915 Route 23, Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Dennis Smith’s memory to American Legion Post 213, P.O. Box 447, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com