Dokia Carroll, known to everyone as Pauline, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, peacefully surrounded by the love of her family. She was 88. Born in Manhattan, N.Y., to the late John and Kathryn (Balatsky) Cowell, Pauline grew up in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn and later lived in Woodhaven, Queens, Malverne, Long Island, and Andes, N.Y. She eventually made her home in Wantage, where she had been living with her daughter, Margaret. Pauline had a long and fulfilling career with the Manhattan law firm Trubin, Sillcocks, Edelman & Knapp where she served as head of records. She took great pride in her work and was especially proud of creating and implementing an entirely new filing system for the firm. She was organized, capable, and took great satisfaction in doing her job well. Pauline was a woman of many talents and a wonderfully creative person. She enjoyed painting, needlepoint, crochet, and knitting, often creating beautiful blankets and other handmade treasures. She especially loved decorating her home, and Christmas was a favorite time of year. She took great joy in making everything festive and beautiful for her family. Music was another source of happiness for Pauline. She loved big band music and enjoyed listening to the songs and sounds she had loved throughout her life. One of her most treasured memories was attending an Engelbert Humperdinck concert with her daughters. It would be the last concert she attended, and she was absolutely thrilled to be there, making it a special memory her daughters will always carry with them. Pauline was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Queens and was also a member of the Columbiettes in Woodhaven. But above all else, Pauline’s greatest love was her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life, and she cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. She lived for her family and was always there to help, teach, encourage, and simply be part of their lives. She even taught her grandchildren how to swim, creating memories that will stay with them for years to come. Pauline leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, creativity, devotion, and family. The things she made with her hands may someday fade, but the love she poured into the people around her—and the memories she created with them—will remain forever. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 22 years, James; her son, Michael; and her siblings, Anna, Julianna “Elsie,” John, and Katherine. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret “Margie” O’Neill and her fiancé, Mark, of Wantage, Eileen O’Neill of Queens, New York, Laureen Puma and her husband Tommy of Florida; her daughter-in-law, Annemarie; her grandchildren who lovingly called her, “Nanny,” Amanda Asaro and her husband Vito, Tommy Puma and his wife Esmerlin, James O’Neill, Paulina Amato and her husband Danny, and Nicole Puma and her wife Nikki; and her five great grandchildren that also loved their “Nanny,” Leo, Michael, Jayce, Elise, and Landon. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St. Monica R.C. Church, 33 Unionville Avenue, Sussex with private cremation services to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Dokia “Pauline” Carroll’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.