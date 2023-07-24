Douglas Morris, former Sussex councilman, dies at 75

Douglas Keith Morris of Sussex passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 22, 2023, after a long illness. He was 75.

Douglas was born to the late John Morris Jr. and Betty (Space) Morris on Nov. 3, 1947, and raised in Sussex.

Douglas graduated from Sussex High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on March 25, 1966. He left for basic training to Parris Island, S.C., on June 24, 1966. He attended ITR at Camp Geiger, completed his MOS School before being shipped out to Vietnam in December 1966, six months after enlisting.

While in Vietnam, he served with the 2nd BN-11th Marines-1st Marine Division. The 2nd BN-11th Marines supported the 5th Marine Regiment. They served I Corps, which included the four northern-most provinces of Vietnam, which are Quang Tri, Thua Thien, Quang Nam and Quang Tin. During 1967, Morris served in numerous operations and sweeps.

Upon his return to the States in January 1968, Douglas was first sent to Camp Lejeune, N.C. By May 1968, he was transferred to 8th & I Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C. While stationed at 8th & I, he participated in President Nixon’s first inauguration and the funeral, escort and burial of former President Eisenhower, and he was part of the honor guard detachment who picked up Robert Kennedy’s body at Union Station for its return to Washington.

Douglas was promoted to the rank of sergeant before receiving an honorable discharge. While in the service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal with two stars, Vietnamese Campaign Medal with device, Presidential Unit Citation with two stars, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Unit Award.

While stationed in Washington, he married his high school sweetheart, Katrinka “Kathy” Aukema, on Oct. 9, 1969.

Upon leaving the Marine Corps, Douglas moved back to Sussex and bought a home, where he and his wife raised three children.

Throughout his career, Douglas worked at John Morris Jr. Trucking, New Jersey Zinc Mines, Westbrook Farms and Ryder Rendering in Pennsylvania. He finished his career with the United Parcel Service, where he worked for more than 27 years as a tractor-trailer driver before retiring in 2010.

Douglas served on Sussex Borough Council. He was a member of the American Legion Post 213, the Marine Corps League and the 1st Marine Division Association. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Beemerville, where he sang in the choir and served as an elder and deacon.

In his retirement, Douglas was an organizer and supporter of the USMC Toys for Tots program, where he proudly served for many years.

Douglas loved to talk to anyone who would listen. He had many stories of cherished childhood memories. The Sussex and Beemerville communities were very important to him.

He loved to hunt, and hanging out in Beemerville with the guys was among his favorite pastimes. He learned a love for ice fishing at a very young age while spending time with his Uncle Sonny, a love that he wanted to pass on to his grandchildren.

Douglas enjoyed boating and learned to sail, which was a lifelong goal. He also enjoyed hiking and long walks. At 65, he decided to go skydiving and jump out of a perfectly good plane, a bucket-list item of his.

Of all the things that Douglas enjoyed, he loved his family and spending summers up at the lake with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, John Morris Jr. and Betty (Space) Morris; his sister, Betsy Hopper; and his father- and mother-in-law, John and Wilma Aukema.

Douglas leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Katrinka; his sisters, Vickie Dale and her husband Jim and Julie Masker and her husband Ken; and his children, Jonathan Morris and his wife Sharon, Gretchen McDonald and her husband Rich, and Ingrid Langenbach and her husband Craig.

Douglas was granddad to nine grandchildren and one great-grandson and had many nieces and nephews, who all adored him and will miss him terribly.

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Beemerville First Presbyterian Church, 226 County Road 519, Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at Beemerville Cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, July 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, with American Legion services at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Douglas Morris’s memory to the American Legion Post 213, P.O. Box 447, Sussex, N.J. 07461; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com