Dwight Carl Malmstrom was born to Beryl and George Malmstrom on Sept. 18, 1951. He was raised and had a wonderful childhood at Packanack Lake along with his three siblings. He married his love, Judith (Cinerar) Malmstrom in 1973. When raising their own family, they decided to do so at Lake Tamarack, where they have resided for over 40 years.

Dwight was employed by Siemens Fire Safety for over 30 years, during which time he earned several President’s Winners Circle awards which resulted in memorable trips for he and his wife. Dwight enjoyed spending weeks, each year, camping off the Maine coast and spending time in Provincetown, Mass. While at home, he crafted beautiful walking sticks and enjoyed playing guitar, whether it be alone late at night or around a campfire with friends. Living at the lake, he enjoyed boating, fishing, and participating in community events.

Dwight passed from this world into Heaven on October 16th after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer. Thanks to the outpouring of love and prayers from family and friends, he was blessed to get to know his two youngest Grandchildren and to continue to spend time with his oldest Grandson, all of whom he adored. His family meant the world to him. As he wished, he was able to pass onto his next life while in his home.

Dwight is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Judy; their son Jason and his wife Heather and their sons, Lincoln and Maxwell; their daughter Lorien and her husband Joe and their daughter, Neve. End of life arrangements were made through F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ.

A memorial celebration of his life will be held for family and friends in the near future. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com