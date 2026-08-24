Edith Marshall

Edith “Edye” Marshall, age 91, of Vernon Township, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Bristol Glen Retirement Community on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. Born and raised in Passaic, Edye was the daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth (Martin) Klein. Throughout her life, she called several places home, living in Wayne and Bloomingdale, Long Beach Island, and eventually making her home in the Pleasant Valley Lakes section of Vernon, where she lived for the past 27 years. Edye was a registered nurse, a career she truly loved. Caring for others was more than a profession to her; it was something she took great pride in, and she found great fulfillment in the work she did throughout her nursing career. A woman who loved her country deeply, Edye was very patriotic and was a proud member of the Chinkchewunska Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Wantage. She was also a member of the Vernon Seniors, the senior group at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg, and the Hardyston Seniors. She was a member of the Vernon Methodist Church. Edye had a wonderful sense of adventure and a love for travel that she shared with her family. In 1972, when her children were young, she packed them into a pop-up camper and set out on a cross-country adventure, creating memories that would last a lifetime. Of all the places she traveled, perhaps her favorite adventure was a trip she took to Alaska—on her own. She embraced the opportunity to experience all that Alaska had to offer and returned with stories and memories she treasured. Edye was also a gifted artist and a wonderfully creative person. She loved painting, crafting and making things with her hands. She could find joy in creating something beautiful and took great pleasure in the many crafts and artistic projects that filled her life. She was a proud cancer survivor and faced that chapter of her life with the same strength and determination that characterized so much of who she was. Besides her parents, Edye was predeceased by her sister, Joan O’Brien. She leaves behind her children, Ron Marshall and his wife, Laura, of Andover; Gary Marshall and his wife Maria of Wayne; and Lisa Marshall and her husband, Robert Farley, of Wolcott, Connecticut. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as her beloved niece, Susan O’Brien and her husband, “St. Richard” Shaw, who was like a daughter to her. Edye leaves behind a family who will remember her for her independence, creativity, patriotism, adventurous spirit and, most of all, the many memories she created with those she loved. From cross-country camping trips to an unforgettable journey to Alaska, she lived a life filled with experiences, curiosity and a willingness to embrace the adventure. Her life touched many, and she will be deeply missed. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex with a service immediately following at 2 p.m. at the funeral home to celebrate Edith’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edith Marshall’s memory to the McAfee Fire Department, P.O. Box 841, McAfee, NJ 07428 or the Chinkchewunska Chapter DAR, 1097 NJ-23, Wantage, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.