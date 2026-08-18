Edith S. Sayre

Edith “Nancy” S. Sayre, 106, of Branchville, N.J., passed away peacefully at home, on Aug. 8, 2026. Nancy was born on Jan. 2, 1920, in Westtown, N.Y., to the late Herbert and Rose Strawbridge. She spent her childhood in Pellettown, N.J., before moving to Hardyston, N.J., where she lived when she graduated from Franklin High School in 1938. Those early years shaped the kind-hearted, practical spirit that remained with her—warm, attentive, and always ready to do what needed doing.

In the early 1940’s, Nancy worked for Selected Risks Insurance Company. For a time, she traveled into New York City to work because she was not yet old enough to work in the offices in Branchville—a small detail that still speaks to her determination and the conscientious way she approached responsibility. It was at Selected Risks Insurance Company that Nancy met the love of her life, Aldo. They married in 1947 and settled in Branchville, building a home where they would eventually raise their children. In that home, Nancy’s thoughtful care showed itself not in grand declarations, but in the everyday steadiness that makes a family feel safe, seen, and loved.

Nancy found joy in the simple and the shared. She loved to fish, and she loved to cook—especially anything the family brought home from hunting or fishing. Nancy also processed and cooked the bounty reaped from Aldo’s vegetable garden. She was famous for her potato salad, and everyone always asked her to bring it to gatherings; it was one of those familiar comforts that seemed to carry her presence into every room. Nancy cherished time spent tending to her flower gardens, but more than that. she loved to travel. Nancy and Aldo spent time in Hawaii, Alaska, Bermuda, Italy, Spain, England and France, and after retirement, they wintered in Marathon and Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Nancy was a dedicated Little League mom, taking Brian to all of his games, and a capable seamstress, creating special occasion dresses for Judy and Karen when the need arose—acts of devotion stitched with patience and kindness.

Nancy also gave generously of herself to the community. For many years she was very active in the Frankford Township PTA; a dedicated supporter of the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show (Please sit down and rest on their dedicated bench next year at the Fair, just outside the Richard’s Building!); a member of The Order of the Eastern Star; and a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 157, where she served for over 80 years, as well as being a member of 8 et 40. Nancy and Aldo’s dedication to the community was commemorated with the planting of a tree in front of the Frankford Municipal Building—a living reminder of the steady, thoughtful ways they showed up for others.

Nancy is survived by her children, Judy Shelton (Bill), Brian Sayre (Wendy), and Karen Kovacs (Bill) ; her grandchildren, Scott Shelton (Dr. Karen Rossmassler), Taylor Shelton, Jeff Sayre, Jonathan Sayre (Michelle), Dr. Lauren Kovacs (Dr. Eric Liberman), Billy Kovacs (Diana); her great grandchildren, Leah Shelton, Emma and Jake Liberman, and William and Maggie Kovacs, and her compassionate caregiver, Kate Piotrowska.

Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Aldon Sayre; her parents, Herbert and Rose Strawbridge; her sisters, Kathleen Simmons, and Janet Strawbridge, and her grandson, Dr. Drew Shelton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Branchville United Methodist Church, PO Box 509, Branchville, NJ 07826, or to American Legion Auxiliary Unit 157, PO Box 536, Branchville, New Jersey 07826.