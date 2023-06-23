Edward Allen

Edward “Bill” William Allen passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. He was 90.

Born in Oakland on March 8, 1933, he moved to Hamburg with his family in 1937. He settled in Franklin after his marriage in 1955.

Bill was a graduate of Hamburg High School in 1951. Soon after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and went to Fort Benning, where he graduated from paratrooper qualification school. He was assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, where he served during the Korean War as a medic.

After being honorably discharged, Bill went to work at Ford Motor Co. in Mahwah. He was a supervisor of material handling and worked there until the plant closed.

Bill was an avid antique car enthusiast and restored many antique cars.

In 1955, he married the love of his life, Vera, and they had three children: Deborah, David and Valerie.

After retiring, Bill became interested in the town, where he volunteered on the Board of Public Works. He became a council member and served a term as mayor of Franklin.

Bill is predeceased by his daughter, Deborah Allen.

He was the beloved husband of Vera Allen (nee Kotar) for 68 years; devoted father of Dave Allen and his wife Kim of Spring Hill, Fla., and Valerie Serignese and her husband Tony of Stillwater; loving grandfather of Nick Serignese and his wife Alicia of Sandyston and Caralyn Cardish and her husband Charles of Newton; cherished great-grandfather of Hannah and Hudson; and dear brother of Richard Allen and his wife Iva of Stockholm.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Saturday, June 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.

A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment to follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum, Hardyston.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com