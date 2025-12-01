Edward Peter Brands, 92, of Sussex N.J., passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. Edward was born in Baflo, Netherlands on January 25, 1933, to Reender and Magrietha (Scholtens) Brands. Given the name Eltjo Pieter, he was the third of 6 children. He grew up in Winsum, Netherlands, where as a child, he enjoyed making and sailing boats on the canals. He eagerly looked forward to ice skating when the waters froze. On May 10, 1940, he’d become a displaced person due to the intentional demolition of DeBoog bridge leading into his town and damage to the family home. After completing higher education in Groningen, Edward immigrated to the United States with his brother, Ailko in 1952. They were sponsored by Owen Aukema, a farmer in Sussex. After a 15-day voyage aboard Rijndam they landed in Hoboken, NJ. Brother Casey followed in 1955 and his parents and Pieter in 1957. Sister Epke Titia was laid to rest at age 19 in 1953, Pieter in 1964 and Ailko in 1993. Edward’s dearly loved brother, Cornelius “Casey” Brands resides with wife Clara in Vermont. Although Edward loved his Dutch heritage, he was especially proud of becoming an American citizen and of his service in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, Airborne Division. Edward is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Tina. He married Trientje (“Tina”) Speulstra, also an immigrant (from Friesland, Netherlands) on June 4, 1957. He adored her and cared for her daily, up to his final hours. They were blessed to celebrate 68 years together, raising 6 children; Raymond (Ann) Brands of Glenmont, N.Y., Owen (Tammy) Brands of Sussex, N.J., Allen (Cheryl) Brands of Sussex, NJ, Margaret (Douglas) Huizenga of Holland, Mich., Peter (Delia) Brands of Bellingham, Wash., and Rita (Troy) Yanoff of Wantage, N.J.; 18 grandchildren, Christopher, Nathaniel and Timothy Brands, Garret and Philip Brands, Joshua (Katie) Brands, Erik (Ashley) Brands, Valerie (Steven) Warnecke, Jeremy and Colby Brands, Carly (John) Luterbach, Lee (Brianne) Huizenga, Tarryn (Josephine) Brands, Owen and Cyrus Brands, Alexander, Zenya and Logan Yanoff; and 10 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Lucy, Cora, Sawyer, Eloise, Lorelei, Delia, Prairie, Moses, and Colette. Edward is further survived by 27 nieces and nephews in Holland, Canada, and the USA. In his early years in America, Ed worked for Franklin Lakes Dairy, then as a bakery sales and delivery driver for Holland American Bakery, had a carpentry partnership with Harry Tackema and did survey work for Dykstra Engineering. He attended Rutgers University, taking evening classes which led him to obtain a Professional Surveying license on June 10, 1971, then starting his own business, Edward P. Brands Land Surveying. Throughout his life, he continued his education, even taking classes in his 70s and 80s to maintain his license before retiring in 2018 at age 85. It is believed that Ed created over 4000 maps, notably with hand-lettered ink. All of Ed’s children and many grandchildren experienced the opportunity to work for him over the years; the last topographical survey being for the Outdoor Learning Center at Sussex Christian School with the Yanoff boys. Ed had faithfully served on the school board there and was the SCS Treasurer over 20 years. He was a member of the Sussex Christian Reformed Church where he faithfully served on the Council and in many capacities. He devoted much time to the Wantage Township Planning / Zoning Boards throughout his career. His survey services were involved in the development of numerous properties throughout Sussex County, the staking of Route 15 before the highway was built, the survey/engineering project with Douwe which turned the Martin farm in Hampton Township into a commercial shopping center, a clover leaf on Route 287, sub-divisions and major complexes with Case of Wantage Excavating, tax maps for Wantage Twp, and mapping of numerous private residences and farms. The Brands children have fond memories of when he’d take them for walks at his surveying jobs to show what was being accomplished. A memorable development was one launched by brother-in-law, Bill Van Althius that required survey maps of multiple lots, roads, and drainage. The love for recording accurate data and organizing/updating his maps and files, and his continuous calculations kept his mind sharp. When his children were young, Ed cultivated amazing vegetable gardens to nourish the family. He was particularly diligent with pole beans, which Tina canned for the winter months. She pickled and canned cucumbers for his sandwiches out in the field. Every year he proudly planted rows and rows of flowers, notably zinnias and gladiolas. Each day he picked fresh flowers and created arrangements for his wife. He truly loved her and enjoyed her happiness. Later in life, he would tell detailed stories about his childhood wartime experiences, the mischievous adventures he had with friends like Marten Pol, Sam Valkema, and his brothers in their youth, experiences of his Army days, and of outings with Tina. He loved to follow his children’s travels on printed maps and track their journeys on his computer. During the past several years, Ed took pleasure in creating puzzles, as well as feeding & identifying birds, tending to stray cats, and reading MANY Books. He was part of a unique “Dutch book exchange” among church members and friends, enjoyed reading Christian literature as well as books on US and European history, engineering feats, natural phenomenon, unique places, and animals - then researching further, always turning to maps for reference. He looked forward to emails from friends in Holland, Canada, and family throughout the country. Ed had a quiet nature, was always a good listener, and was known to respond with reflection and insight, often backed by scripture, facts, dates, and details. His memory for names and places was remarkable. Physically, Ed appeared younger than his 90+ years until discovering lymphoma. He fought a brave battle with cancer this past year, all the while keeping his sense of humor and the witty personality that created nicknames for the people and animals he encountered most. He put his trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior. Edward was a man of strong Christian faith and the family rests in the assurance of his salvation. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the funeral home and interment will immediately follow at Clove Cemetery. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please consider a donation in Ed Brands’ honor to the Sussex Christian School Garden/Art fund, 51 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.