Elizabeth “Betty” C. Geddis, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Paterson. Born in Orange to the late John E. Tighe, Sr. and Mary C. (Herron) Tighe, Betty had lived in Mt. Arlington before moving to Sussex over 30 years ago. She enjoyed helping people and felt a lot of satisfaction while volunteering as a candy striper for the Veteran Administration and during her time with the Ambulance Squad in Hillside. Betty also served her local community and served on the Sussex Borough Council for two terms. Besides helping people and animals, she adored spending time with her grandchildren. Her family and faith was extremely important to her. Betty was a member of St. Monica R.C. Church in Sussex and St. Jude The Apostle Church in Hamburg, where she was a member of their Rosary Society. She had worked in both the mortgage and car industries during her career. She was predeceased by her brother, John E. Tighe, Jr. in 2020. Betty is survived by her husband of 50 years, John W.; her two sons, Sean Geddis and his wife Shanell and Seamus Geddis and his wife Shannon; her daughter, Kerry Geddis and her partner Reggie Duvert; her sisters, Mary Catherine Tighe and Patricia Leverth; and her four grandchildren, Rory, Payton, Tighe, and Fiona. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Jude The Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty’s memory to the Sussex Help Center, 28 Main Street, Sussex, NJ 07461 or a food bank of one’s choice. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com