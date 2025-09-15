We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother, Elizabeth Roberts, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, with her beloved daughter Susan by her side. She was 89.

Elizabeth lived a life filled with curiosity, compassion and adventure. For 25 years, she inspired young minds as an elementary school teacher for the Boonton Township School District, nurturing a love of learning in generations of students. Her classroom was more than a place of education - it was a space of encouragement, creativity and care.

Outside the classroom, Elizabeth was a true lover of the outdoors. Whether it was skiing fresh mountain snow, sailing across open waters, kayaking serene lakes, or hiking through forests and trails.

At home, Elizabeth found peace and inspiration in opera and books - a lifelong lover of music and literature who always had a melody in the air and a novel close at hand. Conversations with Elizabeth were thoughtful, insightful, and often laced with gentle wisdom and quiet humor.

Above all, Elizabeth was devoted to family. She was a devoted wife to the late Alfons and beloved daughter of the late Carl and Elsie Vander Heyden.

She was the loving mother of five children - Susan; Thomas, who predeceased her; Richard; Jennifer; and John - and took immense pride and joy in being a grandparent to 10 grandchildren and a great-grandparent to 11 great-grandchildren.

Family gatherings were filled with laughter, stories and warmth - a legacy of love that will continue for generations.

She leaves behind a life well-lived and a family deeply grateful for every moment shared.

We will miss you dearly - your strength and your spirit.

“Sail on, ski free and rest peacefully. We will carry your memory with us - in the mountains, on the lakes and in our hearts.”

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

