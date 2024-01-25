Elizabeth Storms

Elizabeth R. Storms of Vernon passed away peacefully at the Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, N.Y., on Jan. 22, 2024. She was 91.

Born in Franklin to the late Elizabeth (Smith) and Thew Robinson, Elizabeth grew up in Hamburg before moving to Vernon after her marriage to the late Roger D. Storms, who passed away in 2012.

Elizabeth was a school teacher with the Lafayette School System for 30 years.

After her retirement, she enjoyed camping and spending time with her family and spoiling her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Roger D.; her brother George Robinson; and her sister, Frances Wilton.

Elizabeth is survived by her cherished brother, Joseph Carr, and his wife, Caryl, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Coco.

The family will receive their friends at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), on Friday, Jan. 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 12:30 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the Vernon Fire Department, 535 Route 515, Vernon, NJ 07462.

