Ellen B. Holmes, age 88, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2026 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Born in Greenock, Scotland to the late James and Robina (McGartland), Ellen carried her heritage with pride throughout her life. She came to the United States on January 5, 1964, settling in Brooklyn, New York, where she built a life rooted in family, friendship, and resilience. In 1968, she and her husband discovered her cherished retreat at Lake Wallkill in Vernon, where she spent her summers surrounded by friends and natural beauty. Twenty-five years ago, she made Lake Wallkill her permanent home, embracing the close-knit community she had come to love.

Ellen was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, where she found fellowship and faith. She was active and enthusiastic member of the Ladies of Lake Wallkill, always ready to lend a hand and share a laugh. Known affectionately as a true bingo fanatic, she rarely missed an opportunity to play and delighted in the camaraderie and excitement it brought. She also treasured her trips back to Scotland, where she reunited with family and remained deeply connected to her roots.

Above all, Ellen will be remembered for her kind spirit, her love of her family and community, and the joy she found in life’s simple pleasures. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, Daniel, and John. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Stewart S. Holmes; her devoted daughters, Elaine Swiontak and her late husband John of Brooklyn, New York and Janice Holmes and her partner Sean C. Gray of Highland Lakes, New York; her sister, Ruby Werner of Connecticut; her grandsons, John Swiontak and his wife Kathleen and James Swiontak; her great granddaughter, Dani Jane and she has a grandson expecting to arrive in June. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services immediately follow at 3 p.m. after the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ellen’s memory to the Shriners Children’s, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.PinkelFuneralHome.com.