Mary E. Burkhardt passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., Mary was the beloved daughter of the late William and Mildred Walker. She graduated from Abraham Clark High School, Roselle N.J.; attended Somerset School of Nursing; and earned her bachelor’s Science Degree from Kean University.

Mary worked at Overlook Hospital and later became Clinical Coordinator for their Mobile Intensive Care Unit. She also worked at Wallkill Hospital, Sussex N.J., and St. Anthony’s, Warwick, N.Y.

She enjoyed spending summers with her family at their cabin in Cranberry Lake, N.J., and Winter vacations on the slopes.

She was known for her beautiful personality, her genuine love for people, and her ability to see beauty and positivity in everything.

Mary was predeceased by her parents and her beloved son, Kenny Burkhardt, in 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Kenneth Burkhardt; her loving daughter, Kathryn Burkhardt; and her son, Eric Burkhardt, and brother, Tim Walker.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 210 Route 206 North, Sandyston, NJ 07826.

A luncheon will follow to celebrate Mary’s life — a life truly well lived.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church.