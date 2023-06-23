Emily J. Graves passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Chilton Medical Center. She was 68.

Born in Elizabeth, Emily was raised by her adoring parents, Harold and Annette Fritz. She lived in Hawthorne before moving to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon 36 years ago.

Emily was a bookkeeper for more than 40 years before her retirement in 2012. Her greatest job, which brought her the most joy in life, was being a wife and mother.

Emily had various hobbies throughout her years, including reading, ceramics, planting flowers and bowling. She was always there to help anyone in need and often referred to herself as “Harriet the spy”! Helping people was a passion, and Emily would go out of her way to be there for anyone in need.

She loved traveling to Aruba and also loved lighthouses.

She had a strong faith and was a former member of the Highland Lakes Protestant Church and the Christian Faith Fellowship Church, Franklin.

Emily was predeceased by her parents and sisters-in-law, Jimmie Lou Graves and Sharron Kay Graves.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Jeffrey A. Graves; and her children, Jamie Lyn Sutherland and her husband Keith and Caitlin Graves.

The family received their friends Wednesday, June 21 at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily’s memory may be made to the Eastern Christian School Association: 50 Oakwood Ave., North Haledon, NJ 07508.