Frances Fraser-Smith

Frances R. Fraser-Smith of Wantage passed peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was 88.

Born in New York to Albert and Sybil (Hammer) Moeller, Frances lived in Ridgewood, N.J., and Scotland for many years before moving to Wantage.

She attended Earlham College in Indiana and Edinburgh University in Scotland for her undergraduate degrees and earned her master’s in theater studies at the University of Leeds in England.

While living in Scotland, she was a professor of theater at Dumfries and Galloway College.

Frances was very involved in local politics everywhere she lived. When she moved to Wantage, she continued that involvement with the Sussex County Democratic Committee. She believed in “contributing to this world” and always wanted to make a difference.

Her favorite places to be were camping at Assateaque Island National Seashore in Maryland; living in Scotland with her beloved husband, Duncan; and her home on the lake in Wantage.

She was an active church member of Unity of Sussex County in Lafayette and was involved with the historic Crescent Theater in Sussex.

She was most proud of her family in the United States and in Scotland.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for her friends and family and especially enjoyed having dinner parties and celebrations of every kind with her many friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Duncan, and her brother, Albert Moeller.

Frances is survived by her two sons, Mark Miller and his wife Betsy of Jamaica, Vt., and Bruce Miller and his wife Hui of Glen Spey, N.Y.; her daughter, Leslie Coolong and her husband Ray of Wantage; her sister, Carol Gorman and her partner Frank Smith of Morehead, N.C.; her grandchildren, Olivia Riccardi and her husband Joe, Tyler Miller and his wife Alex, Samantha Miller and her fiancé Christian, Jake Miller, Lucas Coolong and his fiancé Nicole, and Tristan Coolong; and her great-granddaughter, Lena Grace Riccardi.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Unity of Sussex County, 25 Mudcut Road, Lafayette.

The family would like to express their profound gratitude to the compassionate staff at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice for all the wonderful care given to their mother during the past two months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frances’ memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com