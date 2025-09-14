Frances Pattison of Wantage peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at her home after a long illness. She was 87.

Born in the Bronx to Edgar and Ivy (Forster) Butcher, Frances grew up in the Bronx, then lived in Lodi before moving to Sussex County in 1988.

She was employed as a bank teller and retired from Wells Fargo in Hamburg.

Frances was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Hardyston.

She was a caring and loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She loved to dance and attend yoga classes at the Sussex County YMCA. She also loved animals, especially all the furry critters that could be found around her house.

Frances had a special love for Halloween, always delighting in the creativity and joy it brought. Seeing the variety of costumes and the imagination people put into them was one of her favorite things.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Pattison; her daughter, Denise Diaz; her brother, Frederick Butcher; and her sister, Eileen Delacruz.

Frances is survived by her devoted son, Wayne C. Diaz of Wantage, and her loving friends.

A funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. before the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at PinkelFuneralHome.com