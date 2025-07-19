It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Frederic Wayne Street, who left us too soon on July 7, 2025, in Florida. He was 53.

Born on Sept. 3, 1971, in Teaneck, Fred was a beloved son, twin brother, uncle, friend and devoted teacher who touched countless lives with his generosity, humor and heart.

He dedicated his life to education, serving as a schoolteacher with unmatched passion and purpose. His students weren’t just part of his job - they were part of his heart. Always going above and beyond, he inspired those around him with his unwavering commitment to helping others grow and succeed.

A graduate of William Paterson College, Fred loved the simple joys of life: good music, the beach, meaningful conversation, and time spent with friends and family. He was known for his free spirit, deep empathy and ability to light up any room with laughter.

Fred is survived by his loving mother; Elizabeth Street; his twin brother, Charles W. Street and Charles’s wife, Jody Street; and his brother James Street. He was a proud uncle to Lylah Street, Andrew D. Street and his wife Melissa, Aaron N. Street, Ryan Wright and Kayla Wright; and his devoted girlfriend, Christine Caratozzolo. He is also remembered by his faithful French bulldog, Paisley, and an extended circle of friends who became his chosen family.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Thorton Street, and his brother Paul Emanuel Kaplan.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held Aug. 23 1 to 6 p.m. at the Franklin Firehouse, 137 Buckwheat Road. All who loved Fred are welcome to join in sharing stories, laughter and memories.

In honor of his life and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Frederic.

To donate, go online to raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaigns/in-loving-memory-of-frederic-street

A scholarship fund in Fred’s name will be established at a later date to support aspiring students and carry forward his love of education.

Fred’s legacy will live on through every life he touched. He was, and always will be, deeply loved.