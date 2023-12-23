Gail Pollard

Gail T. Pollard of Sussex passed away on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at her residence. She was 75.

Born in Franklin to the late John and Alice (Helms) Hornyak, Gail grew up in Ogdensburg and lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She had been employed by Sussex Technology in the quality control department and retired from Minerals Hotel in Vernon after 16 years of employment with the company.

Besides her parents, Gail was predeceased by her sister Diane Redner; her brother John J. Hornyak Sr.; her sister-in-law Diane (Brown) Hornyak; her grandson Billy Storms Jr.; and her nephews Brent Borum and Thomas Laner.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Donald “Butch” Pollard; her daughters, Melissa Teague and her husband Russ of Wantage and Lisa Storms of Sussex; her brother Earl Hornyak and his wife Tracy of Ogdensburg; her sister Carol Laner and her husband Tom of Wantage; her grandchildren, Matthew Garlinghouse, Brianna Keppler and her husband Daniel, Raeann Teague and Rachel Teague; her two great-grandchildren, Kalina and Ethan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.

A funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family to help defray the funeral expenses.

