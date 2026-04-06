George Bocchieri, 75, passed away at his residence in Hamburg on Friday, April 3, 2026, after a battle with cancer. He was born in Jersey City to his late parents Grace and George Bocchieri in 1951.

George grew up in North Bergen and attended St. John Nepomucene Elementary School and later attended North Bergen High School. There he held the school’s high jump record for 25 years straight and placed third during the high jump state champions during his time. George earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lea College in Alberta Lea, Minnesota for art education. He continued his passion for teaching, getting his master’s in art education at Nova Southeastern University.

He later worked as an art teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School in North Bergen, dedicating himself for over 34 years. Prior to his retirement, he was honored as Teacher of the Year from 2008-2009. Upon moving to Sussex County, George also became a founding member of the Vernon PAL Girls Basketball league.

He had a love for camping and traveling. George and Diane have fond memories visiting Italy and Ireland and even took a road trip across the country in 2018. George also had a passion for playing golf on nice days.

George is predeceased by his parents George Salvatore and Grace Gabriella Bocchieri. He is also predeceased by his beloved son, George C. Bocchieri who passed away on June 7, 2018.

George is survived by his loving wife Diane of 50 years. He also leaves behind his daughter, Rachel McConnell and her husband, John, and his grandchildren Gabriella Snook, Dylan Snook, Lilly McConnell, and Rachela McConnell. George was a brother to his siblings, Suzanne Mataxas, Marianne Dilworth and her husband, Daniel, Grace Hughes, and Mark Bocchieri and his wife, Cheryl. George will also be remembered by his sister-in-law, Barbara O’Brien and her husband, Ed, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., located at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ 07462. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2026, to begin at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.