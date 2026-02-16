George M. Chintala, Jr., age 82, of Vernon, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Born in Kingston, Penn., George was the beloved son of the late George M. Chintala and Angela U. (Pepe) Chintala. He grew up in Exeter, Pa., before settling in Vernon 62 years ago, where he built a life devoted to family, community, and education.

Following his graduation from Wilkes University in 1964, George began his career as a teacher in the Vernon Township School District. He later earned his master’s degree from William Paterson University. An accomplished and dedicated educator, George served as the first principal of both Rolling Hills Primary School and Glen Meadow School. He later returned to the Board office, serving as an administrator for the remainder of his 30-year career in Vernon. George retired in 1995, leaving behind a lasting legacy of leadership and commitment to students and staff.

George was deeply involved in Sussex County civic organizations, including the Lions Club and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He maintained active professional membership in the NJEA, NEA, NJASA, and various administrators’ associations, and was a founding member of the Vernon Township Education Association.

Always an avid antique collector with an eye for a hidden treasure, George enjoyed the thrill of discovering a great find. After retirement, he turned that passion into a new chapter when he opened Toll House Antiques. He and his beloved wife, Maureen, also cherished time spent with family and friends at their vacation home in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

In recognition of his dedication to education, George was honored with the New Jersey Governor’s Principal Award. A strong advocate for Arts in Education, he was also awarded the Kennedy Center Principals’ Arts Education Award.

George was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard Francis Chintala; and his son-in-law, Jeffrey Todd. He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen J. (McGranahan) Chintala; his children, George M. Chintala, III (Laurie Marks), Judith A. Chintala-Todd, and Michael J. Chintala (Jennifer); and his five adored grandchildren, Evan and Audrey Todd, and Daniel, Joseph, and George M. Chintala. Not to forget his precious puppies, Quinn and Bianca. He is also survived by many loving extended family members and dear friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462. A Memorial mass will be announced in the near future. Please check the funeral home website for updates. Online condolences and further information may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.