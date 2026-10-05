Harry Lawrence Marsh

Harry Lawrence “Larry” Marsh, age 85 of Vernon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, at his home.

Born in Bayonne to the late Harry and Stephanie (Bachinsky) Marsh, Larry grew up there and lived in Lyndhurst before settling in Vernon in 1969. Prior to that, he had been summering in Highland Lakes since 1950. Larry had been the longtime owner and operator of the Lake Wanda Store before passing the torch to his son in 2010.

Predeceased by his parents, Larry is survived by his loving wife Frances (Godlewski) Marsh; daughter Christine Szeluga; son Kenneth Marsh and his wife, Debbie; and grandchildren Matthew, Katherine, Zachariah, and Alexander; as well as his brother David Marsh and wife Carol.

Memorial visitation for Larry will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462. A Memorial Mass will follow at the Our Lady of Fatima RC Church at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research (stjude.org) and Our Lady of Fatima RC Church (https://olfatimaparish.net/give)